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'Always rooting for you': Raghav Chadha celebrates meeting with 'warmest person' Sanjay Dutt

Raghav praised Sanjay as "one of the warmest people" he knows and congratulated him for the success of his film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 13:40 IST
Entertainment NewsRaghav ChadhaTrendingSanjay DuttFilmyzilla

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