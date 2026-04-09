'Always rooting for you': Raghav Chadha celebrates meeting with 'warmest person' Sanjay Dutt

<p>AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to share pictures from a meeting with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Raghav praised Sanjay as "one of the warmest people" he knows and congratulated him for the success of his film <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>.</p><p>Sanjay played the formidable SP Aslam in Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama headlined by Ranveer Singh. Raghav expressed that the nationwide admiration for him and his "aura and the admiration" people hold haven't changed to date.</p><p>Sharing the candid pictures from their meet, Raghav said, "Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt.</p><p>So good to see all the love coming your way for ‘Dhurandhar’. The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn’t be more deserved.</p><p>Always rooting for you!”</p>.<p>In the photos, Sanjay and Raghav are seen seated in a garden, engrossed in deep conversation.</p><p>Sanjay Dutt played the real-life character SP Chaudhary Aslam in the film directed by Aditya Dhar. His portrayal fetched him immense appreciation and love from the audience and critics.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Ranveer Singh-led project continues to perform strongly at the box office since its release on March 19. The sequel has maintained steady momentum, reportedly breaking multiple records and drawing large audiences to theatres.</p><p>On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a busy year ahead with multiple projects in the pipeline. Next up is the Dhruva Sarja-starrer <em>KD: The Devil</em>, a Kannada multilingual film directed by Prem, which is officially scheduled to hit the big screen on April 30.</p>.<p>He will also be seen in the historical drama <em>Aakhri Sawal</em>, which was recently preponed to May 8, 2026. This will be followed by the massive multi-starrer comedy <em>Welcome To The Jungle in June</em>, alongside a slate of other major projects currently in production.</p>