'Amar Singh Chamkila' movie review: Note-perfect movie on Punjab's Elvis

The narrative is poetic and layered with flashbacks, photographs and video snaps of the real Chamkila. The screenplay bravely and politically incorrectly explores the grey areas of desire and how women respond to sexual innuendo when no one's watching. Diljit brings a rare innocence and authenticity to his portrayal of Chamkila, which makes it really hard to dislike the singer, despite his many obvious faults. Parineeti Chopra, who plays his docile but stoic wife, is competent as is the supporting cast. The songs are earworms and the only grouse is the unnecessary distraction of the Hindi supers (lyrics projected on the screen for extra measure). A must-watch.