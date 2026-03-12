Amazon MX Player launches its biggest content slate for 2026; Check it out...

India’s premier AVOD platform, Amazon MX Player, has unveiled a record-breaking 2026 slate featuring over 150 original and returning titles. By diversifying genres and storytelling formats, the service is doubling down on its mission to democratise premium digital entertainment, delivering high-production content to every corner of the country for free. Here are the key series and popular comebacks you should know about.