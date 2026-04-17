<p>After years of staying away from the limelight, <em>American Pie</em> actor Shannon Elizabeth is making headlines with her debut on OnlyFans at 52. Shannon, who became an overnight sensation for her unforgettable role as Nadia, bid adieu to acting and shifted from the US to South Africa to focus on animal conservation. Now, the actress is reviving her starry image on her own terms by making a high-profile return to the digital platform.</p><p>“I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” the actress told PEOPLE magazine.</p><p>Talking about her motive to open an account, Elizabeth said she plans to show "off a more sexy side" that hasn’t been seen by anyone, as well as to get ‘closer to my fans’.</p><p>Elizabeth described that for years, her public persona was defined by others, largely based on a single moment in American Pie. By launching her OnlyFans, she aims to "change that" dynamic, finally taking the command to ensure that the content being shared is entirely on her own terms and reflects who she is today.</p><p>“I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future,” she added.</p><p>Shannon’s fans will be able to subscribe to her account from today (16 April).</p><p>She also told Entertainment Tonight that she’s very different to Nadia in that she’s ‘just not the girl who likes to be naked, ever’.</p><p>While she is eager to "change the narrative" through OnlyFans, the actress isn't dismissing the film that started it all. Elizabeth made it clear that she recognizes the massive impact of her early career, admitting that "everything I’ve done in my life is because of" the 1999 cult classic. For her, joining OnlyFans isn't just about erasing her history as Nadia but about taking the opportunities to new heights that her character provided.</p>