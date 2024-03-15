Amitabh Bachchan attends ISPL final between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata hours after angioplasty

Hours after undergoing an angioplasty procedure on Friday, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was spotted watching the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) final between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata, being held at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

The surgery was to remove a blood clot in his leg, which, according to medical experts, could have led to a heart attack or a stroke if left untreated.

The 81-year-old Bachchan, who underwent the surgery on Friday morning at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and was discharged by afternoon, is one of the owners of Majhi Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, he even suggested the name for the team.