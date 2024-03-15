Amitabh Bachchan attends ISPL final between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata hours after angioplasty

Hours after undergoing an angioplasty procedure on Friday, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was spotted watching the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) final between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata, being held at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.
The surgery was to remove a blood clot in his leg, which, according to medical experts, could have led to a heart attack or a stroke if left untreated.
The 81-year-old Bachchan, who underwent the surgery on Friday morning at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and was discharged by afternoon, is one of the owners of Majhi Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, he even suggested the name for the team.
The actor's presence at the final will surely come as a boost to Majhi Mumbai, who are competing against Tigers of Kolkata for glory in the inaugural season of the ISPL.
The ISPL, born out of a 2021 talent hunt in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, began on March 6 this year, with six teams in the fray: Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar Ke Veer, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Chennai Singams, Bangalore Strikers, and Tigers of Kolkata.
While Majhi Mumbai defeated Chennai Singams by 58 runs to reach the ISPL final, the Saif Ali Khan-owned Tigers of Kolkata beat Srinagar ke Veer by 5 wickets to book their spot for a shot at the trophy.
A T10 format cricket league, the ISPL is aimed at helping poorer athletes rise up the ranks and have a shot at professional cricket.
(Published 15 March 2024, 15:58 IST)