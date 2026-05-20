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Amitabh Bachchan not hospitalised, went for routine check-up: Report

Sources have clarified that Amitabh Bachchan had visited the hospital on May 16 for his monthly routine check-up and had left the premises soon after.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 06:06 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodAmitabh BachchanHospitalTrendingFilmyzilla

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