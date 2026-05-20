<p>On May 19, news of Amitabh Bachchan's hospitalisation made headlines leaving several worried about the megstar's health.</p><p>The rumours started when senior journalist Vickey Lalwani posted a video about Big B's hospitalisation on his YouTube channel on May 19.</p><p>In the video, Vickey claimed that Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital since May 16.</p><p>"Big B has been admitted since Saturday, 16th May. I learned about it this afternoon, and I rushed to the hospital and confirmed the news there. I reached the hospital around 3:45 and after a lot of efforts got the confirmation about his admission. He is kept on the 3rd floor of A wing in the VIP enclosure. Later, I saw Abhishek Bachchan also came to visit his father in the famous white Range Rover of the family. Big B has been suffering from stomach-related issues since the time he was hurt in 1982 on the sets of Coolie during a fight sequence. Big B’s health is improving, and he is stable," Vickey said in the video.</p>.After Matka King's success, Kritika Kamra gears up for Pushaan Mukherjee's 'Dumbbell' .<p>However, sources have dismissed the reports of senior Bachchan's hospitalisation and said that he only visited the hospital on May 16 for routine check-up and left the hospital soon after.</p><p>"He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for checkup," the source told PTI.</p><p>Amid all the unverified reports, Bachchan, who posts regularly on his blog and keeps his fans updated, shared a cryptic poem on his blog in Hindi.</p><p>"Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ik bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise, bolan lage kaag re!!!!"</p><p>( Roughly translated to: When the eagle falls silent, brother, the parrots begin to speak. One brave fool steps ahead and says, "Come, let me teach as well!” After eating coarse millet bread and leafy greens from the fields,<br>they stuff food into their mouths and start cawing like crows."</p>.'Saath saal ka hoon, lekin ladna nahin bhoola': Salman Khan blasts paparazzi for making content out of his pain.<p>The actor had also shared pictures and videos from his Sunday Darshan, a weekly meet and greet ritual with fans, outside Jalsa on his Tumblr blog.</p><p>On the professional front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's <em>Section 84</em> and also in the sequel to <em>Kalki 2898 AD</em>.</p>