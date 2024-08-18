Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he still continues to work at 81

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said his colleagues often ask him why he works even today, a question he doesn't have an answer to other than that it's just another job opportunity.

The 81-year-old, who currently hosts the 16th season of popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", said as people have the liberty to draw their conclusions about his professional life, he has the liberty to continue working.

In a post on his personal blog, Bachchan wrote: ".. they keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this , except it’s another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason ..