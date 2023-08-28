Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan reunite for a project, to share the screen after 17 years

When one thinks of Bollywood, the first names to pop up into anyone's mind are Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The two superstars rule Bollywood and for the longest time, the whole nation has been waiting to see the duo share the screen together once again.
The wait might be shorter than you would think! According to an inside source, SRK and Big B will be seen together once again after 17 years, and the fans are thrilled to watch this combo create firestorm at the box office all over again.
SRK confirmed the news during the #AskSRK session on Twitter. A user asked about the reunion and the viral picture of him with the megastar of Bollywood. He said "It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!" (sic)
However, not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.
With the confirmation from SRK working with Amitabh Bachchan all over again, cinema lovers are demanding to have a cameo in Don 3.
Netizens feel the 'Don' movie should have a glimpse of the 'OG' Dons in the franchise which will now feature Ranveer Singh.
Needless to say, this news has taken the entertainment industry by storm. The duo had previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and they were a part of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.