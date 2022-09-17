An entertaining adaptation of ‘C/o Kancharapalem’

It is said that any attempt to remake a classic will fall short. Ravindranath’s ‘Monsoon Raaga’ (MR) surely can’t match the brilliance and realism of Venkatesh Maha’s 2018 Telugu flick ‘Care of Kancharapalem’ (CK). However, the Kannada version is thoroughly entertaining.

Ravindranath doesn’t distort the original but retains its heart and soul with slight modifications.

The simple story is set in an idyllic village. It’s about a man’s (Dhananjaya) sojourn of love at different phases. The film keeps the audience guessing and confused till an unbelievable twist in the climax.

There are four tiny love stories. Like in every true love saga, there are challenges, tragedies and man-made barriers of caste, religion, patriarchy and societal norms.

‘Monsoon Raaga’ might remind people of ‘My Autograph’ (the 2006 Kannada remake of Cheran’s Tamil movie) the coming-of-age drama that dealt with love, passion and relationships.

‘Monsoon Raaga’ is technically richer than the original. Each frame from SK Rao is rich, colourful and aptly recreates the 1970s and 80s. The soothing background score by Anoop Seealin deserves appreciation while the action choreography is laced with freshness.

The film is further elevated by its performances. But Rachita Ram is partly convincing as a sex worker and lets go of a lifetime opportunity to nail a complex character.

Absence of haunting lyrics, a hallmark of cult romantic sagas, is a shortcoming. An action sequence to introduce Dhananjaya lacks justification as it is not known why he ends up thrashing a man. A literate sculptor putting his thumb impression for an agreement defies logic, so also the use of mobile phones in 1980s. However, these are minor quibbles. Being a calm and breezy romantic film, ‘Monsoon Raaga’ makes for a nice weekend watch with family.