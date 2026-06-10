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'An honour I will cherish forever': Mohanlal mourns 'Thudarum' co-actor and legendary filmmaker Bharathirajaa's death

Taking to social media, Mohanlal penned an emotional message honouring the iconic director.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 07:40 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaTrendingMohanlalFilmyzilla

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