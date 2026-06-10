'An honour I will cherish forever': Mohanlal mourns 'Thudarum' co-actor and legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja's death

<p>The passing of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja has sent shockwaves throughout the film fraternity, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from all quarters. </p><p>As tributes flood social media from across the nation, Malayalam superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohanlal">Mohanlal</a>, who recently shared the screen with the veteran maestro in the hit 2025 thriller <em>Thudarum</em>, shared a deeply emotional message.</p>.Bharathiraja, veteran Tamil film director, producer, passes away.<p>Taking to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>, Mohanlal penned an emotional message honouring the iconic director.</p><p>He wrote, “A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in <em>Thudarum</em> was an honour I will cherish forever. </p><p>Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply missed.”</p>.Bharathirajaa passes away at 84; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces full State Honours.<p>Veteran filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja breathed his last in Chennai on Wednesday at the age of 84. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that shaped generations of talent. </p><p>Bharathiraja is best known for directing the cult classic <em>16 Vayathinile</em>. Beyond direction, he also made a mark as an actor. His last performance came in the Malayalam blockbuster <em>Thudarum</em>.</p><p>In his late years, the Padma Shri awardee stepped back from direction and remained highly active as an actor.</p>.'Iyakkunar Imayam' Bharathiraja dies at 84: Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Sibi Sathyaraj & others pay emotional tributes.<p>In his last cinematic outing, <em>Thudarum</em>, he played Stunt Master Palani Swamy, a character whose profound impact on the narrative extended far beyond his limited screen time.</p><p>Bharathiraja, affectionately crowned ‘Iyakkunar Imayam’, broke societal taboos and infused Indian cinema with an unparalleled sense of realism. Some of his notable works include <em>16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Mudhal Mariyathai, Vedham Pudhithu</em> and <em>Karuthamma</em>.</p>