<p>The Kannada film industry is in mourning the sudden demise of actor-producer Dileep Raj. He was 47. Reportedly, Dileep succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning (May 13, 2026).</p><p>The actor was rushed to a local hospital after complaining of discomfort, and despite the medical team's intervention, they were unable to revive him. His demise has left the Sandalwood film industry in a deep state of shock.</p><p>Tributes continue to pour in for Dileep as the members of the Kannada film industry come forward and give their support to his family in this difficult time.</p>.Who was Dileep Raj? Kannada actor who had made a mark in films, TV serials.<p>Adding his voice to the condolences, Kantara star Rishab Shetty posted a heartfelt message hailing Dileep’s legacy as a creator and an individual. Despite having met only a few times, he expressed that the impact of Raj's "personality remains firmly" in his heart, concluding his tribute with a final, respectful farewell.</p><p>Rishab wrote, "A good actor, director, producer, and above all, a good human being...Even though the occasions we met were very few, the impression of your personality remains firmly in my heart and will never fade. May your soul rest in peace. Rest in peace #DileepRaj."</p>.<p>Dileep Raj entered the Kannada industry in 2005, debuting as the lead in the movie <em>Boyfriend</em>. While his career began there, his breakout moment came in 2007 with his performance in <em>Milana</em>, where he starred alongside the legendary Puneeth Rajkumar.</p>.Kannada actor Dileep Raj dies of heart attack at 47.<p>With a filmography spanning nearly two dozen movies, Dileep was one of the active voices in KFI. His recent appearance came in Darling Krishna's <em>Love Mocktail 3</em>, which premiered in theaters on March 16.</p>