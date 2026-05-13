Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'An impression that will never fade': Rishab Shetty pays emotional tribute to Dileep Raj

Dileep Raj's sudden demise has left the Sandalwood film industry in a deep state of shock.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 08:28 IST
Entertainment NewsRishab ShettyKannada Film IndustryDileep RajTrendingKFIFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us