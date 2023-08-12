An insider’s ode to mainstream Hindi cinema

The film could prove to be a revival of mainstream cinema while at the same time being a cultural phenomenon with its loud and clear messaging. There are a few instances in daily life when you feel someone should stand up and for once speak any sense especially in the times of absurdity and rampant hate, we live in today. Johar takes up his old loudspeaker and stands tall on his own podium to sing a new song to his old tunes. Through ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, he invites you for engagement and leaves you all stunned and euphoric with its love-affirming ode to Hindi cinema and to life itself.