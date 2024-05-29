Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Everything you need to know

After a lavish pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are hosting another pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise. The five day-gala started yesterday in Italy and will end on 1st June in South France.

The pre-wedding invitation card made it to social media where the card read - “La Vite E Un Viaggio” which means life is a journey.

The cruise, constructed at a cost of over 900 million dollars, boasts world-class amenities including gyms, spas, ultra-luxurious bedrooms, and gourmet menus.

A variety of activities are planned to ensure guests enjoy an exceptional experience throughout their stay, both on and off the cruise. Guests have already boarded, with celebrations have commenced on June 28 and will continue until June 1st.