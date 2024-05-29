Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Everything you need to know

After a lavish pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are hosting another pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise. The five day-gala started yesterday in Italy and will end on 1st June in South France.
The pre-wedding invitation card made it to social media where the card read - “La Vite E Un Viaggio” which means life is a journey.
The cruise, constructed at a cost of over 900 million dollars, boasts world-class amenities including gyms, spas, ultra-luxurious bedrooms, and gourmet menus.
A variety of activities are planned to ensure guests enjoy an exceptional experience throughout their stay, both on and off the cruise. Guests have already boarded, with celebrations have commenced on June 28 and will continue until June 1st.
The star-studded gala is expected to be attending by around 800 VVIP guests from around the world. If the buzz is to be believed then, the international singer Shakira will be performing during this grand event.
Earlier, visuals of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh leaving for the pre-wedding party is doing rounds on the internet.
Social media sensation Orry gave a peek by sharing a glimpse with his followers on Instagram.
A morning view from the cruise.
However, a strict no-phone policy will be in effect on the cruise to ensure the couple's precious moments remain private.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12. The wedding festivities will be split between the Ambani family home, Antilia, and the Jio World Convention Centre, a popular venue in Mumbai for events and weddings.
