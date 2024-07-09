Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet: All celebrity couples in attendance

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony saw a star-studded guest list that grabbed headlines and started a social media frenzy. The ceremony had celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, MS Dhoni among others. Here are the celebrity couples who lit up the red carpet with their presence.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 04:55 IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for a picture on the red carpet during the Sangeet ceremony.

Credit: Reuters

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni were among the early attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony.

Credit: PTI

One of the hottest Bollywood couples Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra added glamour to the event with their presence.

Credit: PTI

Power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira were the cynosure of all eyes.

Credit: PTI

New parents of B-town, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal looked cute at the ceremony.

Credit: PTI

Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan pose together as they arrive for the Sangeet ceremony.

Credit: PTI

Legendary actress Madhuri Dixit graced the event with her husband Shriram Nene.

Credit: PTI

One of the sweetest couples in B-Town, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony.

Credit: PTI

The most adorable Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia made heads turn with their appearance.

Credit: PTI

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are are all smiles as they happily posed on their arrival.

Credit: PTI

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav came with his wife Devisha Shetty.

Credit: PTI

Kajal Aggarwal poses with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on their arrival.

Credit: PTI

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet pose together as they arrive for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony, held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty pose on the red carpet during the Sangeet ceremony.

Credit: Reuters

Anant Ambani arrives with his fiancee Radhika Merchant on the red carpet during their Sangeet ceremony.

Credit: Reuters

Published 09 July 2024, 04:55 IST
