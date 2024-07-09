Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet: All celebrity couples in attendance

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for a picture on the red carpet during the Sangeet ceremony.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni were among the early attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony.
One of the hottest Bollywood couples Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra added glamour to the event with their presence.
Power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira were the cynosure of all eyes.
New parents of B-town, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal looked cute at the ceremony.
Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan pose together as they arrive for the Sangeet ceremony.
Legendary actress Madhuri Dixit graced the event with her husband Shriram Nene.
One of the sweetest couples in B-Town, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony.
The most adorable Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia made heads turn with their appearance.
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are are all smiles as they happily posed on their arrival.
Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav came with his wife Devisha Shetty.
Kajal Aggarwal poses with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on their arrival.
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet pose together as they arrive for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony, held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty pose on the red carpet during the Sangeet ceremony.
Anant Ambani arrives with his fiancee Radhika Merchant on the red carpet during their Sangeet ceremony.
