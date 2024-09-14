Ananya Panday to perform at IIFA Awards 2024

New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday is set to perform at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabhi.

The three-day award gala returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year and will be held from September 27 to 29.

Superstar Shah Rukh will host the award ceremony with filmmaker Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. There will also be performances by veteran actor Rekha and stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.