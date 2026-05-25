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Ananya Panday trolled for 'butchering' Bharatanatyam in 'Chand Mera Dil'

Expressing their disappointment and anger, netizens have called out Ananya Panday for "butchering" the dance form and disrespecting the culture.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 11:25 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingBollywood actorAnanya PandaybharatanatyamtrolledFilmyzilla

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