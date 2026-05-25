Ananya Pandey has killed my favorite dance form - Bharatnatyam! I have learnt it from the age of 7 to the age of 13 - did my arangetram too in kuwait & never looked back. Classical dance needs to be studied over a period of time & cant be manufactured for Ms Pandey! Please dont…
So tragic 😭 Bharatanatyam, founded 200 BCE, finally met its end in 2026 thanks to Ananya Pandey. Who knew a Nataraja idol could look so betrayed? She didn't just disrespect the art form, she single-handedly canceled a 2,200-year-old cultural legacy. pic.twitter.com/fC7PAHb00J