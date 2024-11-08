Ananya Panday wears mother's 21-year-old suit by Rohit Bal in tribute to late designer

<p>New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday, who walked the ramp for Rohit Bal's last fashion show, paid tribute to the late designer by wearing a suit that he designed for her mother 21 years ago.</p>.<p>One of India's most celebrated fashion designers, Bal died on November 2 at a South Delhi hospital following a heart attack weeks after showcasing his collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale with Panday as his showstopper. He was 63.</p>.<p>Panday shared pictures from her cousin's wedding festivities where she wore a sea blue salwar suit which originally belonged to her mother Bhavana Pandey.</p>.Ananya Panday, Lakshya to star in Dharma Productions' next film 'Chand Mera Dil'.<p>"BRIDEEEEEE @deeyashroff Obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani. Also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! (sic)" she captioned her photos.</p>.<p>"Gudda forever," she added, referring to Bal's nickname.</p>.<p>Bhavana Pandey, the star of <em>Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives</em>, commented on Panday's post, saying "It looks great on you !!!!!" Previously, the <em>CTRL</em> actor posted a picture from the fashion show on social media and said, "Gudda, On Shanti." Last December, Bal was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues. The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale marked his runway comeback, and also his last showing, 10 months after the health scare. </p>