Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday welcomes first child, actress congratulates her

Alanna, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, will make her screen debut in Prime Video India's reality show The Tribe. To be produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the show will revolve around the lives of India's top social media influencers.

Ananya most recently starred in Arjun Varain Singh's directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which released on Netflix last year. The film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

Ananya was praised by critics for her portrayal of a marketing executive struggling to get over her relationship.