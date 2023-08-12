And now, Veerappan’s love life in focus

For those of us who have followed Veerappan's rise and rise and inevitable fall, this gruesome tale is neither new nor shocking. The so-called revelations — the ransom Karnataka allegedly paid him for Rajkumar's release, his links with LTTE sympathisers, or the atrocities purportedly committed by the STF — have been open secrets for long. That said, this is a gripping-enough watch, especially for those who are not familiar with the brigand's tale. The real-life shots, excerpts from the infamous Veerappan tapes, and candid interviews add much heft to what is already a sensational story.