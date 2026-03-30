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Aneet Padda's sister Reet calls 'Dhurandhar 2' 'propaganda' film, deletes Instagram account after backlash

Reet has accused the movie of spreading a "government-friendly" narrative. Her public comments landed her in controversy.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 06:30 IST
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