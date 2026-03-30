<p><em>Saiyaara</em> star Aneet Padda's sister, Reet, is facing severe backlash after she called <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> a "propaganda" film.</p><p>Reet's comments stirred up a social media storm and people were quick to criticise her.</p><p>Reet also drew comparisons with other politically charged titles such as <em>The Kerala Story</em> and <em>The Kashmir Files. </em>And amid the growing criticism and hate, Reet has allegedly deleted her Instagram account.</p><p>Accusing the movie of spreading a government-friendly narrative, Reet wrote, “For Dhurandhar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is...different, who knows.”</p><p>Reet added, while referring to <em>The Kashmir Files</em> and <em>Kerala Files</em>, “The films apparently enjoy a bit of creative math: ‘32,000 women converted to Islam!’ when real cases barely scrape a few hundred. But hey, that's how propaganda works, right? Take a sliver of truth, sprinkle in some absurdly inflated numbers, and suddenly you've got a full blown narrative against a community… I never said the problems didn't exist, but these films clearly push a certain narrative and deviation is apparently optional. I'd love to hear about the ‘real’ ground reality from someone in the know...if only you weren't hiding behind a faceless, anonymous account.”</p>.Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla' postponed to avoid competition with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.'We are celebrating jingoism': Dia Mirza compares criticism for her series IC 814 to praise for Dhurandhar .<p>Soon after the screenshots went viral, Reet came under intense social media scrutiny as her comments triggered a wave of extreme reactions.</p><p>So much so, that people even started questioning her personal and professional life.</p><p>While some called her "jealous" of her sister, others went on to question her ideologies.</p><p>One <a href="https://x.com/effucktivehumor/status/2037780380665934149">user</a> wrote, "Why would Reet Padda say something like this knowing it could backfire on her sister Aneet Padda too? One possible answer- Jealousy. "</p>. <p>While after the success of Mohit Suri's <em>Saiyaara</em>, Aneet Padda has maintained a low-profile, her sister's comments have triggered a heated debate among the die-hard <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dhurandhar">Dhurandhar</a></em> fans.</p><p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, on the other hand, is busy breaking records at the global box office. However, amid this, the film is also falling prey to several controversies, where celebrities like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/we-are-celebrating-jingoism-dia-mirza-compares-criticism-for-her-series-ic-814-to-praise-for-dhurandhar-3948332">Dia Mirza</a> have called out the film, while others have come out in support of it.</p>