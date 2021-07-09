'Angoor' to 'Koshish': 5 iconic Sanjeev Kumar movies to watch on his birth anniversary

There's no denying the fact that Sanjeev Kumar was one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. The underrated artist left an impact in Bollywood with his powerful performances, striking screen presence and relatable dialogue delivery. On Friday, as fans remember 'Hari Bhai' on his birth anniversary, here is a look at his finest films.



Angoor (1982)

There is a perception that Kumar essayed mainly intense characters during the better part of his career. The reality, however, is a bit different as he excelled in lighter roles as well. Gulzar's Angoor, an adaptation of The Comedy of Errors, is a case in point. The film featured him in a double role and gave him enough scope to showcase his versatility as an actor. The film's comic sequences felt organic and out of everyday life.

Sholay (1975)

The Ramesh Sippy-helmed classic revolved around the bitter enmity between an honest cop, Thakur Baldev Singh, played by Kumar, and the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh, essayed by Amjad Khan. 'Hari Bhai did justice to the challenging part, letting his eyes do the talking. His intensity in the climax is hard to miss. Sholay had a stellar cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Asrani and A K Hangal.

Aandhi (1975)

Aandhi, which hit the screens in the same year as Sholay, revolved around the troubled personal life of an established politician, played by Suchitra Sen, and catered to those fond of tragic love stories. Kumar, who played Sen's estranged husband, internalised the character the way only he could have, conveying a lot through its silence. Aandhi did not do too well at the box office despite positive reviews.

Naya Din Nayi Raat (1974)

Kumar redefined the meaning of versatility when he essayed nine distinct roles in A Bhimsingh's evergreen classic Naya Din Nayi Raat. The legend succeeded in making each character feel different from the other, which was no mean feat. The flick is, incidentally, a remake of Sivaji Ganesan's Tamil movie Navarathri, which hit the screens in 1964. It was later remade in Telugu under the same title with ANR in the lead.

Koshish (1972)

The romantic drama revolved around the life of a deaf and mute couple who strives for happiness despite facing numerous challenges. Kumar's flawless expression and body language helped him convey the character's feelings, making it easy for the viewer to relate to the reel action. His scenes with Jaya Bachchan were a major highlight of the film.