Anil Sharma: Family matters

Sharma continues, “Shaktimaan Talwar, the ‘Gadar’ writer, and I were planning a sequel since ‘Gadar’ came out in 2001 and broke records in the same way. I was offered ideas by a hundred other writers, but did not wish to do something just for the sake of cashing in. Meanwhile, a few years ago, I came to know that businessmen in trucks also helped our Army. I had mentioned this to Shaktimaan. And then, one day, he met me with the idea that the son goes to Pakistan in search of his father, though he is just a college-going youth, and is arrested. And obviously, there was this justification for Tara Singh, Sunny’s character, to go back there and bring him back!”