Anil Sharma: Family matters

The unprecedented success of ‘Gadar 2’ (which made Rs 200 crore net in 5 days and will soon enter the 300 crore club) has obviously set and broken many records. But more important is the fact that this pan-Indian and universal blue-chipper has demolished many a myth.
For example, it has reiterated that the single-screens cannot be wished away, as 60 percent of its business is from there. And if Amitabh Bachchan made a comeback at 58 with ‘Mohabbatein’ (2000), the audience has embraced Sunny Deol at 66 as father and protagonist.
“It is all the script and the power of a film made from the heart with conviction!” says director Anil Sharma, whose past hits, besides this film’s predecessor, ‘Gadar— Ek Prem Katha’ (2001), are ‘Shraddhanjali’ (1981), his debut 32 years ago, ‘Hukumat’ (1987), ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ (2003) and ‘Apne’ (2007).
Sharma continues, “Shaktimaan Talwar, the ‘Gadar’ writer, and I were planning a sequel since ‘Gadar’ came out in 2001 and broke records in the same way. I was offered ideas by a hundred other writers, but did not wish to do something just for the sake of cashing in. Meanwhile, a few years ago, I came to know that businessmen in trucks also helped our Army. I had mentioned this to Shaktimaan. And then, one day, he met me with the idea that the son goes to Pakistan in search of his father, though he is just a college-going youth, and is arrested. And obviously, there was this justification for Tara Singh, Sunny’s character, to go back there and bring him back!”
Of course, there was the added magic of the first film’s iconic songs, “Udd jaa kaale kaawa” and “Main nikla gaddi lekar” (recorded afresh by original singer Udit Narayan), but those alone cannot explain the love the film has received.
He says, “‘Gadar 2’ faced scepticism, because neither Sunny’s nor my last few films had done well. But we Indians thrive on family emotions. Those of our youth who are steeped more in English and western culture still have Indian genes! My son, Utkarsh, who plays Tara’s grown-up son, has studied in America. But at home, we speak in Hindi and celebrate all our festivals with pujas. I have also sent him by train to smaller towns and made him interact with people from there so that he can relate to them. An actor with western upbringing would have had to act, but it all came naturally to Utkarsh!”
And the audience, says Sharma, identifies with Tara’s family — wife Sakina (Ameesha Patel) and son Jeete. “Frankly, though my producers, Zee Studios and we marketed the film, the story of Tara’s family did not need promotions. They have already made a place in everyone’s heart! If ‘Gadar’ was Ramayan, wherein Ram went to fetch Sita from Raavan’s clutches, ‘Gadar 2’ revisits the Arjun-Abhimanyu episode from ‘Mahabharat’! And had Abhimanyu escaped the chakravyuha alive, the story of ‘Mahabharat’ would have ended there itself!”
Sharma’s family too has been involved in the film: wife Suman is co-producer, while his musician-daughter Kairvina has sung an English song. He is both amused and disturbed by some fellow industry members and a section of the media for “judging both ‘Gadar’ and ‘Gadar 2’. Why can’t they just enjoy a film like everyone else?” he wants to know.
“Did you know that everyone was assuming that I was making this film only to re-launch my son, and that Sunny was only there in an extended cameo?”
Sharma believes passionately in ‘Indian’ cinema that drives families to the theatres in hordes. “In the south, we got fewer theatres due to ‘Jailer’ and ‘Bhola Shankar’, yet our shows are full. We already have an idea for the next part: ‘Gadar 3’ will not take as long as ‘Gadar 2’ did!” he promises.