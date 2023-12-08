'Animal' has joined list of Indian cinema classics: Allu Arjun

New Delhi: Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun on Friday said he was blown away by the "cinematic brilliance" of 'Animal' and praised the protagonist Ranbir Kapoor for his inspiring performance in the action drama.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film earned Rs 563.3 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week of its release, the makers said.

In a lengthy post on X, Arjun congratulated the cast and crew of 'Animal', describing the movie as one to have joined "the classics of Indian Cinema List".

"#Animal. Just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! #RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you’ve created. My deep Respects to the highest level," the National Award-winning actor wrote on the microblogging site.

Arjun said Vanga had "exceeded all cinematic limitations".