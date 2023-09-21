'Animal' new poster: Meet 'Animal ka Baap' Balbir Singh

The movie ‘Animal’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Earlier, the poster of Ranbir Kapoor from the film went viral on social media. On the poster, Ranbir was seen in a rugged avatar, holding an axe and lighting a cigarette.

‘Animal’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

The film is scheduled to be released on December 1 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.