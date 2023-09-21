Home
'Animal' new poster: Meet 'Animal ka Baap' Balbir Singh

The new poster introduces Anil Kapoor as ‘Animal ka Baap’ Balbir Singh.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 14:29 IST

Follow Us

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ have released a brand-new poster from the much-anticipated crime drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The new poster introduces Anil Kapoor as ‘Animal ka Baap’ Balbir Singh. On the poster, Anil Kapoor appears in a bruised yet powerful avatar!

The movie ‘Animal’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Earlier, the poster of Ranbir Kapoor from the film went viral on social media. On the poster, Ranbir was seen in a rugged avatar, holding an axe and lighting a cigarette.

Animal’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

The film is scheduled to be released on December 1 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

(Published 21 September 2023, 14:29 IST)
Entertainment News bollywood Ranbir Kapoor Anil Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga

