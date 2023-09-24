'Animal' poster: Makers introduce Rashmika Mandanna as Geethanjali

Rashmika's character looks simple yet elegant and promises to be an intriguing entertainer.

'Animal' is a saga that brings together three giants of the Indian film industry: actor Ranbir Kapoor, writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar.

The movie boasts of stellar talents - Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri and others, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

The much-anticipated teaser of 'Animal' drops on the 28th of September and promises a powerful punch of adrenaline and excitement.

'Animal' is produced under the banners of T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film will release worldwide on 1st December, 2023, in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.