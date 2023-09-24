Home
Homeentertainment

'Animal' poster: Makers introduce Rashmika Mandanna as Geethanjali

The much-anticipated teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new movie 'Animal' drops on the 28th of September.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 11:34 IST

The makers of 'Animal', the much-anticipated crime drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, have released the first look of national crush Rashmika Mandanna from the movie.

The makers took to social media and introduced Rashmika Mandanna as 'Geethanjali'. They tweeted, "Pause for a moment and marvel at the extraordinary talent and boundless versatility of Rashmika as an actress. Rashmika Mandanna as Geethanjali!!"

Rashmika's character looks simple yet elegant and promises to be an intriguing entertainer.

'Animal' is a saga that brings together three giants of the Indian film industry: actor Ranbir Kapoor, writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar.

The movie boasts of stellar talents - Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri and others, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

The much-anticipated teaser of 'Animal' drops on the 28th of September and promises a powerful punch of adrenaline and excitement.

'Animal' is produced under the banners of T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film will release worldwide on 1st December, 2023, in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(Published 24 September 2023, 11:34 IST)
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanbir KapoorRashmika MandannaTrendingSandeep Reddy Vanga

