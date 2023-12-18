JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Orry's pics with 'Animal' star Triptii Dimri go viral; 'liver' calls her 'most beautiful woman of the moment'

The two of the most talked-about personalities in the Bollywood industry right now, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Triptii Dimri stirred social media with their party pictures.
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 06:26 IST

Follow Us

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has taken the internet by storm with his party pictures with current national crush Triptii Dimri.

Internet sensation, Orry, shared unseen party pictures with Animal actor Triptii Dimri on his Instagram stories and called her the ‘most beautiful woman of the moment’ (sic). The pictures then started flooding social media and garnered immense love from netizens.

Triptii Dimri and Orry.

Triptii Dimri and Orry.

Credit: Instagram/@orry1

Dressed in a red plunging gown, Animal star Triptii was seen happily posing with internet sensation Orry at a party. The pictures showed Orry striking his 'signature pose' with the Animal actor.

While Orry continues to swoon social media with his ultra-luxurious lifestyle, this picture with Triptii has created a storm on social media.

Triptii has been the 'star of the moment' ever since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. She garnered immense priase for her portrayal Zoya Riaz in the movie and has garnered a fandom for herself.

On the work front, Triptii will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in an upcoming romantic comedy helmed by Anand Tiwari.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 December 2023, 06:26 IST)
EntertainmentBollywood newsbollywoodTrendingTriptii Dimri

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT