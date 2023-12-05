Animated short film on Sikh superhero, by Oscar winners, shines spotlight on inclusivity, acceptance

“India celebrates diversity like no one else,” Khanna said, adding that he aims to take this story about Sikhs to a much larger audience. “We have to tell people who we are - it could be through restaurants, books, TV, documentaries, movies.”

The makers of the film are on a journey to get 'American Sikh’ shortlisted for Best Animated Short at the Oscars next year. Later this month, the film will be screened at the Asia Society and at the Sikh International Film Festival in the city.