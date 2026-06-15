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Anirudh Ravichander faces flak for collaborating with POCSO-accused Jani Master on 'Aravindh'

Music composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander has been receiving intense criticism for collaborating with choreographer Jani Master on his independent single Aravindh.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:39 IST
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