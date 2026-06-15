Anirudh Ravichander faces flak for collaborating with POCSO-accused Jani Master on 'Aravindh'

<p>Music composer-singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anirudh-ravichander">Anirudh Ravichander</a> has been receiving intense criticism for collaborating with choreographer Jani Master on his independent single <em>Aravindh</em>.</p><p>Jani Master, who has been accused in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/protection-of-children-from-sexual-offences">Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)</a> case for assaulting his assistant when she was still a minor, is out on conditional bail.</p><p>Anirudh's collaboration with Jani didn't go down well with fans as they slammed him and questioned his choice.</p><p><em>Aravindh </em>is the first release under Anirudh's independent label Albuquerque Records, following its new partnership with Universal Music India. </p>.<p>Soon after the song's release on Sunday (June 14), fans started criticising Anirudh.</p><p>A fan wrote on X, "Below average song with a hook step portion meant for reels. Disgusting that you've enabled and empowered pedophile Jani through this! Shameful!"</p><p>Another urged him to apologise and not work with Jani Master again, "if you're reading this, never work with that pocso accused choreo again and address this in ur thankyou post."</p><p>A third wrote, "Song choreographed by POCSO accused JANI? Never listened, will never listen to this song. Worst da Ani."</p><p>A fourth called out Anirudh and wrote on X, "extremely disappointing from u, @anirudhofficial. this isn’t about the song. the song works just fine for me. this is about choosing jani master as the choreographer. this is ur label, and u had full control over who u hired. there was no need to give work to a pocso accused."</p>.'Few shots turned misleading': 'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana confirms Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes are out.<p>Jani Master's former assistant had accused him of sexually assaulting her during a work trip to Mumbai in 2020.</p><p>A case against Jani Master was registered under POCSO since the complainant was allegedly a minor at the time of the incident.</p><p>Earlier this year, Buchi Babu Sana's <em>Peddi</em> also received criticism for taking Jani onboard as the choreographer for the song <em>Chikiri Chikiri</em>. </p>