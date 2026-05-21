Anjali Bhushan Mago's new production to shoot in Cyprus

<p>Mumbai: From the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean and sun-drenched beaches to ancient stone villages, vineyards and the old-world charm of Nicosia and Limassol, the island nation of Cyprus is set to become the newest cinematic destination for<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cinema"> Indian cinema</a>. </p><p>Strengthening growing diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Cyprus, the picturesque <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/europe">European island</a> will soon host the shooting of <em>Ishqa</em> — the first-ever Hindi feature film to be shot, co-produced and post-produced in Cyprus under the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA) scheme.</p><p>The romantic dramedy marks the launch of Yantra Films, a new production house founded by filmmaker Anjali Bhushan Mago and music composer duo Meet Bros. </p>.Drone strike drives calls to end British military presence on Cyprus.<p>The film was unveiled at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday night in the presence of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and members of the Indian film fraternity.</p><p>Anjali Bhushan Mago, who began her career assisting filmmaker Karan Johar on the blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai over three decades ago, has written and directed <em>Ishqa</em>, which revolves around four interwoven stories of unconditional love set against the scenic backdrop of Cyprus.</p><p>The unveiling event was attended by actors Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajesh Khattar and several others from the entertainment industry.</p><p>Speaking at the event, President Christodoulides described cinema as a powerful medium that transcends borders and cultures. </p><p>“The location of an artistic production is about identity and emotion. And then there is our unparalleled hospitality. I know I speak the language of hospitality here in India,” he said.</p><p>Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus last year, the Cypriot President said bilateral ties between the two countries were growing from strength to strength.</p><p>Talking about choosing Cyprus as the setting for the film, Anjali said the island’s association with Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, made it an ideal backdrop for <em>Ishqa</em>. </p><p>“From its white sandy beaches and blue Mediterranean waters to the old-world charm of Lefkara village and the urban energy of Nicosia and Limassol, the country has a magical aesthetic that beautifully complements the emotional world of my film,” she said.</p><p>Meet Bros—comprising Harmeet Singh and Manmeet Singh—said stepping into film production was a natural progression after years in music composition. The duo is known for hit tracks such as <em>Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, High Heels </em>and<em> Pink Lips</em>.</p><p>“We are extremely proud to be partnering with Cyprus and grateful for the support extended by the country and its people. This is only the beginning for us,” said Manmeet Singh, adding that another film is already being planned in Cyprus.</p><p>The film is being produced under Yantra Films AVC Ltd in collaboration with Ray Films Cyprus, while the unveiling event was powered by Eurobank.</p>