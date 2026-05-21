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Homeentertainment

Anjali Bhushan Mago's new production to shoot in Cyprus

The romantic dramedy marks the launch of Yantra Films, a new production house founded by filmmaker Anjali Bhushan Mago and music composer duo Meet Bros.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:41 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:41 IST
Entertainment NewsEuropeIndian CinemaCyprus

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