Anna Kendrick's Twitter briefly hacked, later restored

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 13 2020, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 18:23 ist
Anna Kendrick. Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen.

"Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick's official Twitter account appeared to have been hacked for a short period after as series of offensive posts were made from her page.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Saturday evening around 5.26 pm tweets with sentences such as "shoutout my n**** james bro" and "funky in this bih n****" were among the approximately 30 tweets.

The website on Kendrick's account was changed to "Thug.org.", which was a red flag to her Twitter followers, who commented that her profile was compromised.

The 35-year-old actor's Instagram account appeared unaffected.

Within less than half an hour, the tweets were deleted and the website on Kendrick's account reverted back to the page for her paperback book of personal essays, titled "Scrappy Little Nobody".

Later in the evening, Kendrick's representative confirmed the account was compromised and has now been secured.

Twitter
Social media
hacking

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

Do you want to build a monolith?

