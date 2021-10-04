'Annaatthe' first single to be out at 6 pm: A treat for Rajinikanth-S P Balasubrahmanyam fans

The first single from Kollywood legend Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Annaatthe has been released much to the delight of movie buffs. The number has been crooned by the late S P Balasubrahmanyam and marks his last collaboration with 'Superstar'.It has been composed by D Imman, widely regarded as the go-to musician for 'desi' numbers'. . The track has a lively feel and does justice to Thalaivar's reel image.

SPB rendered Rajini's intro numbers on several occasions, which established the two as bankable duo. Some of their popular songs include Oruvan Oruvan (Muthu), My Name is Billa (Billa), Rakkamma (Thalapathi), Marana Mass (Petta) and Chumma Kizhi (Darbar). It remains to be seen whether their latest and last outing lives up to expectations.

SPB, a pan-India artist, passed away last year after a battle with Covid-19, which marked the end of an era. During his career, he did playback singing for some of the biggest names in the industry--right from Sr NTR to Kamal Haasan-- proving that he was a versatility personified. He shared a strong professional rapport with Kannada matinee idol the late Vishnuvardhan. He also collaborated with Salman Khan, which helped him consolidate his standing in Hindi cinema. Many feel that this new song could be a fitting farewell for one of the greats.

Annaatthe is touted to be a family drama with commercial elements and is likely to cater to a mass audience. The biggie has been directed by top filmmaker Siva and marks his first collaboration with the 2.0 star. The director is going through a terrific phase on the work front as he tasted success with his last release Viswasam, which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead. He will be hoping to score another big hit with Annaatthe. The film has a strong cast that includes Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Telugu star Jagapathi Babu. It is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.