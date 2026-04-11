Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Annamalai refutes TVK’s allegations linking Union Minister Murugan to 'Jana Nayagan' leak

Taking a tough stand against those spreading rumours, Annamalai urged the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 09:39 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil NaduThalapathy VijaymoviesPiracyTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us