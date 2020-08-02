Annup Sonii on TV hiatus: I want to explore more as an actor

Actor Annup Sonii, who became a household name with his performance in the TV show Balika Vadhu, says he has deliberately stayed away from the small screen as he wants to explore new avenues as an artiste. He also opens up about his recently released short film The Relationship Manager, which revolves around domestic abuse, and says it carries a message without being preachy.

Edited excerpts from an interview with DH:

What is the main reason behind your absence from the small screen?

I have not done a TV serial since Ballika Vadhu as I want to explore more as an actor. I am proud of my work on the small screen but on TV you play a character for at least a year or even longer if the show becomes a hit. In the web space, you get to do more. Either way, I always say judge me by my craft and not by the medium.

You recently acted in the short film The Relationship Manager. What encouraged you to take it up?

I have come across many scripts with a message but some of them are preachy. The Relationship Manager was different. The message was well-woven in the narrative and had a great deal of sensitivity. The message was presented in 18 minutes and things were quite well-written.

How did you prepare for the film?

I did not have to prepare much as I have seen things in life. The main thing was to sound as natural as possible while interacting with my (reel) clients. I used my interactions with my RMs as a reference while preparing for the role.

Are short films a powerful medium for conveying a message?

Shorts need to have certain qualities to be good at conveying a message. They can either have a strong emotional message or some major twist. Either way, there is limited time in shorts whereas feature movies have a longer duration.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I got attracted to acting when I was in class seven. In Jaipur, I got interested in theatre activities. However, I still did not know how to become a professional actor. After graduation, I pursued law but then the National School of Drama (NSD) happened.

In what way has your NSD experience helped you in your professional journey?

It was an amazing experience. Everything that I learned was new and gave me an understanding of the craft.

What is the key to survival in the industry?

One needs to have a mind of steel to survive the frequency of ups and downs, which is quite high. Moreover, one needs to be passionate about his/ her work.