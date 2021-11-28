'Antim' day 2 box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer picks up after a decent start

Actor Salman Khan's release Antim opened to a decent response at the box office on November 26, collecting nearly Rs 4.5 crore at the box office. The gangster drama witnessed growth on November 27 much to the delight of 'Bhai' fans. As per early estimates, the day 2 is likely to be around Rs 5.5 crore. If this is the case, the film's 2-day total will stand at Rs 10 crore. The film has done better on single screens than in multiplexes, which isn't surprising as it is a 'massy' action drama.

The perception is that the film's performance is up to the mark given the fact this is not a Salman film in the conventional sense. The star has an extended cameo in Antim while Aayush Sharma, who made his debut with Loveyatri, plays the 'hero'. The film stars Mahima Makwana as the female protagonist and marks her Bollywood debut. The cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Sayaji Shinde and Its director Mahesh Manjrekar.

Antim has received mixed to positive reviews with critics praising the sensitive storyline and the execution. The word of mouth is better than expected, which should help it stay strong today ( November 28).

This is the fourth major Hindi film to hit the screens after theatres reopened in Maharastra post the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Sooryavanshi raked in nearly Rs 27 crore on the opening day. Bunty Aur Babli 2, however, didn't do well as it collected less than Rs 3 crore day 1. Satyameva Jayate 2 opened at Rs 3.60 crore. The John Abraham-starrer, which premiered on November 25, has not been able to pose a threat to the gangster drama as the word of mouth is not as good as expected. The response to Antim indicates that the industry has partly regained its mojo after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Salman, meanwhile, Is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Radhe hero will next be seen in Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger series. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, co-starring Pooja Hegde, and Pathan in his kitty.