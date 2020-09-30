Anurag Kashyap summoned in sexual harassment case

Troubles mounted for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap with the Mumbai police summoning him in connection with the charges of sexual harassment levelled by budding actor Payal Ghosh.

The filmmaker has been asked to appear at 11:00 am on Wednesday at the Versova police station.

The summons come a day after Payal Ghosh, accompanied by RPI (A) President and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and her lawyer Nitin Satpute, called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to narrate her plight.

Last week, Payal Ghosh (28) lodged a complaint at the Versova police station and her statement was recorded by a female officer.

Ghosh and Athawale had also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil and sought security for the actor.

Athawale had also threatened to protest if action was not taken against Anurag Kashyap.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

In her police complaint and statement, the actor alleged that Anyurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her in 2013.

It may be recalled, Payal Ghosh, who hails from Kolkata, had tweeted: “Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly …Kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!”

Anurag Kashyap, who is known for directing and producing many critically acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Queen, Choked, Gulaal, and Masaan, denied the charges.

Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani had stated: “My client, Anurag Kashyap is deeply saddened by the false allegations of sexual offence. The allegations of misconduct that have come up recently against him are completely false, malicious and full of dishonesty. A social movement #MeToo which is very important has been chosen for vested interests and has become the only tool of character assassination,” she said.