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Anurag Kashyap urges prioritising Indian films over Hollywood in theatres

Kashyap noted films are not getting enough shows, whereas 'Obsession' is dominating several slots.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 07:35 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsHollywoodAnurag Kashyap

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