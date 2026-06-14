Anurag Kashyap urges prioritising Indian films over Hollywood in theatres

<p>New Delhi: "Prioritise our own films", said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anurag-kashyap">Anurag Kashyap</a> as he slammed theatres for providing more shows to the recent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hollywood">Hollywood</a> hit <em>Obsession</em>.</p>.<p>Kashyap shared a post on his Instagram story on Saturday. He said last week his directorial <em>Bandar</em>, featuring Bobby Deol, didn't get enough shows and now films such as Imtiaz Ali's <em>Main Vaapas Aaunga</em>, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's <em>Sing Geetham</em> and Manoj Bajpayee starrer-<em>Governor</em> are getting limited slots.</p>.<p>"I totally understand that everyone wants to see 'OBSESSION', but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don't prioritise our own films with better showcasing, then I don't understand how will we grow," he wrote.</p>.'Bandar' movie review: Bobby Deol shines in Anurag Kashyap’s dark psycho-drama gut punch .<p>Kashyap noted films are not getting enough shows, whereas \\<em>Obsession</em> is dominating several slots.</p>.<p>"Last week it was with 'Bandar', this week with <em>Main Vaapas Aaunga</em>, <em>Sing Geetham</em> and <em>Governor</em>.. while 'Obsession' is in 6-7 shows," he added.</p>.<p><em>Obsession</em> is directed by Curry Barker and features Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Inde Navarrette as Nikki Freeman. It revolves around a shy, insecure music store employee, Bailey, who is in love with his childhood friend and coworker, Freeman. The film has earned over $200 million at the global box office. The film's collection in India stands at over Rs 60 crore at the box office.</p>