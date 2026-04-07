<p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is showing no signs of slowing down. Several celebrities have given an over-the-top review to the spy thriller. And the latest to join the list are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.</p><p>The couple took to their Instagram Stories on Monday night and shared their views on the film.</p><p>Praising director Aditya Dhar, Sharma penned a detailed note which reads, "What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make a almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker."</p><p>The actor went on to applaud Ranveer Singh's performance and wrote, "You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance."</p><p>Calling Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi fantastic actors, she added, "Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one."</p>.<p>Echoing Sharma's words, Kohli also took to his Instagram Stories and gave a stellar review to the Ranveer Singh starrer.</p><p>Calling the film a cinematic experience, he wrote, "Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours."</p><p>Praising Aditya Dhar, the cricketer added, "Your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW."</p>.Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' dominates, Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor; Check full winners list .<p>Dhar was left flabbergasted by Kohli's glowing review as he reposted the Story.</p><p>Calling him a once-in-a-generation-legend, Dhar wrote, "Wooowww! Can't believe this is happening Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your under 19WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different."</p><p>"The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way, we'll always try to make India proud with our films. Jai Hind," he added.</p>.'Dhurandhar' causing delays of most movie releases: Taran Adarsh on why March-April films are postponed.<p>Meanwhile,<em> Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is continuing its winning streak at the global box office as it has grossed over Rs 1600 crore on its 19th day. The film is expected to cross Rs 2000 crore.</p>