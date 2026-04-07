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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli review 'Dhurandhar 2', call it 'gripping' and 'cinematic experience'; Aditya Dhar reacts

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have given Dhurandhar: The Revenge a glowing review. The couple has also showered praise on director Aditya Dhar and the cast.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 04:46 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Anushka Sharma</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Anushka Sharma

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Virat Kohli</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Virat Kohli

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Aditya Dhar</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Aditya Dhar

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Published 07 April 2026, 04:46 IST
Entertainment NewsVirat KohliAnushka SharmaBollywood filmTrendingAditya Dhar

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