<p>After a long hiatus, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anushka-sharma">Anushka Sharma</a> has made her return to the screens, but with an ad.</p><p>Anushka was featured in a new ad for Heer by GIVA which was released on YouTube on May 12. And as soon as the actress made her return, her loyal fans had a lot to say.</p><p>The ad was also shared on Instagram and Reddit where it stirred up a wave of comments.</p><p>Fans were quick to praise Anushka's return. A fan wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post, "Prettiest girl in the world seen you after so Long time."</p><p>Another said, "Damn, seeing on screen after a really long time."</p><p>"Oh common you are telling me that she is 38? She slayed everywhere anywhere, soo beautiful nushkiee," read a comment.</p><p>While many praised Anushka's return, some noticed the difference in her face. "She is looking different," a fan commented.</p>.DH Interview | 'Even the bigger actors get typecast': Gautam Rode says he is always conscious of roles he picks.<p>Another said, "Something is off about her face, not sure what," while a third wrote, "She looks unrecognisable here."</p><p>While Anushka's recent appearance has stirred up debates on aging and motherhood, many have come to her rescue and supported her, saying being a mother of two, she looks as "stunning" as she was before.</p><p>Anushka, who has stayed away from films for several years now, has been focusing on her production ventures and personal life. However, she was frequently seen cheering up her husband, Virat Kohli, during the matches.</p><p>On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in <em>Zero </em>(2018) alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She is expected to appear in <em>Chakda Xpress</em>, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami for which she has already finished filming in 2022. However, there is no update on the release date of the film.</p>