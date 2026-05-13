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Anushka Sharma returns to screen with new ad; fans can't stop praising her

Anushka was featured in a new ad for Heer by GIVA which was released on YouTube on May 12. Fans can't stop but praise her.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 05:56 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 05:56 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsVirat KohliAnushka SharmaTrendingFilmyzilla

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