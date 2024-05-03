Anushka Sharma's cosy birthday dinner sparks online frenzy

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to capture the attention of their fans, especially when fans get to see a glimpses of their personal life. ‘Virushka’ have once again set social media abuzz with their recent cosy birthday dinner celebration.
Amid the hectic IPL schedule, RCB’s star player Virat took out some time and hosted a dinner for Anushka on her birthday in Bengaluru. The dinner party also saw his close friends and fellow cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis took to his social media account and shared a picture from the birthday celebration. The image saw Virat, Anushka along with Faf du Plesis, Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman.
Screengrab of Faf du Plessis's Instagram story.
Credit: Instagram/@fafdup
Dressed elegantly for the occasion, the Virat and Anushka exuded their trademark charm and grace, effortlessly stealing the spotlight.
Another image from the evening was shared by celebrity chef Manu Chandra on Instagram. In the pic, Aushka and Virat were seen happily posing for a group photograph.
Virat also took to his Instagram and thanked chef Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience. He wrore “Thank you @manuchandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives”. (sic)
As these pictures makes wave online, fans couldn't help but shower the couple with love and adoration, flooding social media with heartfelt messages and best wishes for the birthday celebration.
On May 1, Virat took to social media and posted a series of pictures of Anushka from their personal album and wrote” I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much. (sic)
Cricketer Virat Kohli married actress Anushka Sharma in 2017 and have two kids Vamika (2021) and Akaay (2024).