Anushka Sharma's cosy birthday dinner sparks online frenzy

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to capture the attention of their fans, especially when fans get to see a glimpses of their personal life. ‘Virushka’ have once again set social media abuzz with their recent cosy birthday dinner celebration.

Amid the hectic IPL schedule, RCB’s star player Virat took out some time and hosted a dinner for Anushka on her birthday in Bengaluru. The dinner party also saw his close friends and fellow cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis took to his social media account and shared a picture from the birthday celebration. The image saw Virat, Anushka along with Faf du Plesis, Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman.