<p>As the wedding season heats up, another celebrity appears ready to tie the knot. <em>Arundhati</em> star Anushka Shetty is reportedly ready to walk down the aisle, marking one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year. Unlike previous whispers, the current buzz suggests a concrete plan and the <em>Ghati</em> star is marrying a close family friend who is a businessman based out in Bengaluru.</p><p>Reports suggest the wedding is happening with the full blessings of both families and after years of "will-she-won't-she" rumours, this time the news feels official.</p><p>The news of her wedding is spreading like wildfire across the industry, but when it comes to the groom, the actress is keeping her cards very close. Despite the massive buzz, her partner's identity remains closely guarded, and the details are scarce. </p><p><strong>For the unversed</strong></p><p>Anushka Shetty is more than just a name in South Indian films, she is an icon. From playing a brave character in <em>Bhaagmathie</em> to playing the ferocious <em>Rudhramadevi</em>, Anushka has consistently ruled the charts with her impressive filmography ever since her debut in 2005.</p>.<p>Whether it’s her blockbusters like <em>Rebel</em> and <em>Linga</em> or her legendary role as Devasena in SS Rajamouli's <em>Baahubali</em>, Anushka remains the undisputed favourite of cinema lovers. On the work front, Anushka Shetty is busy with her Malayalam debut <em>Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer</em>. Marketed as technology loaded marvel, the movie is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Anushka plays the mysterious Nila, shrouded in supernatural intrigue that promises to showcase a whole new side of the actress.</p>