Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt come together as elderly couple in new Bengali film

Praising the Ei Raat Tomar Amaar director, she said, “I must say Parambrata gave Anjan and me a lot of creative space. He was mindful of the fact that we were senior filmmakers and welcomed any suggestion we might make.” “All three of us (Chatterjee, Dutt and Sen) having been directors as well as actors, we know the problems a director or an actor faces and could, therefore, cooperate and help one another in any given scene,” Sen said.