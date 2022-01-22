Applause Entertainment begins 2022 with hat-trick of shows

Applause Entertainment has kick-started 2022 with two back-to-back releases. The Sameer Nair-headed content studio of the Aditya Birla Group, started the year with a bang with ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’, that dropped on Zee5 and ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’, currently streaming on Voot Select.

Now, Applause Entertainment is all set to score a hat-trick with Mohit Raina-fronted ‘Bhaukaal Season 2’ on MX Player!

'Bhaukaal Season 2' is Applause Entertainment’s 30th release since its inception. Its also the company's 10th offering on MX Player and also its seventh show to boast of a second season.

The first season of ‘Bhaukaal’, which released in early 2020, was based on real-life super cop, Navniet Sekera. The second season of the show revolves around how this police officer in Muzaffarnagar, UP, busts the Dedha gang and brings peace to the region.

Team Applause is trying to different genres. ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ produced in association with Emmay Entertainment, is a story of a royal dysfunctional family featuring an ensemble of fantastic actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Karma, Anya Singh and Raghubir Yadav.

The political satire, ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’ produced in association with Firstaction Studios and Danish Sait, takes ahead the 2018 film with a new story running into 10 episodes.

“We’re very happy with the way 2022 has begun for us and the anticipation that 'Bhaukaal Season 2' has generated. Our aim is to continue making diverse content that breaks new ground," Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment.