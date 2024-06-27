Apple Music picks first Indian artist Karan Aujla for 'Up Next' programme

Since 2016, Apple Music has been running an 'Up Next' programme to elevate new budding artists to the global stage.

Now, for the first time, Apple Music has picked Indian artist Karan Aujla in its 'Up Next' programme.

27-year-old Aujla is a multi-talented Punjabi singer, rapper, and lyricist from Ghurala, Punjab. He is currently residing in Vancouver, Canada, and initially worked as a lyricist for some of the most popular artists such as Jazzy B and Diljit Dosanjh in 2016.

Later in 2018, Aujla went solo and, as his popularity rose, he collaborated with more celebrities YG and Badshah.

His songs come in R&B (Rhythm and Blues) style with hard-hitting, bass-heavy hip-hop. This year, he won the 'Fan Favorite' award at the Canadian Juno Awards, a first-ever for a Punjabi artist.

His recent collaborative projects include the Punjabi summer pop album Making Memories with Toronto-based producer Ikky. He also teamed up with Indian hip-hop legend DIVINE on Street Dreams.

Punjabi music has been one of the fastest-growing genres, with global streams for Punjabi music increasing 124 per cent over the last two years.

Also, Punjabi music streaming on Apple Music's editorial playlists has grown by 127 per cent, more than twice the industry-wide rate of growth.

During that same period, Aujla's streams on editorial playlists have grown 265 per cent and his albums have reached the top 10 of the Apple Music Top Albums Chart in more than 20 countries.