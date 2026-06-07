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AR Rahman performs at Attari border in tribute to BSF ahead of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' release

The musician opened the event, which drew thousands of visitors, with his composition "Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare" before moving into songs from "Main Vaapas Aaunga".
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsAR RahmanAttari

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