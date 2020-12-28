AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away

Musician A R Rahman's mother, Kareema Begum, died here on Monday, sources close to the family said.
Rahman uploaded a picture of his mother on his official Twitter page.
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 28, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin condoled the death.
"Sad to know that Kareema Begum, mother of music great A R Rahman died of illness," Palaniswami said in a tweet.
The chief minister conveyed his condolences to Rahman and the bereaved family.
Stalin also extended his condolences.
He said she played a "big role" in Rahman's musical journey from Tamil cinema to across the globe.
Music composers Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad and many others paid tributes to Begum.