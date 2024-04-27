Are elections keeping the big filmmakers away?

Meanwhile, with the two big Eid releases, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Maidaan’, failing to live up to expectations, even Bollywood producers have started playing the game of musical chairs, wary of coming up against a southern biggie, particularly a Telugu film. Ruing the fear psychosis which has gripped the industry, exhibitor-distributor Akkshay Rathie says, “The core revenue of Tamil films comes from the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. For Bollywood, it’s primarily the Hindi speaking states. But in recent times, Telugu films like ‘Baahubali’, ‘KGF’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Kantara’ have fared phenomenally, both in the north and south in terms of footfalls and revenue. As a result, Bollywood filmmakers are running scared which is sad because unless you own the big release dates, how can you maximise collections?”