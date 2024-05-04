Are govt-run OTT platforms the answer?

“With the exception of a handful of filmmakers, others are lagging in quality, and they make the audience feel they are stuck with outdated concepts,” he says. The quality of a majority of the 250-odd films released in Kannada every year is mediocre at best, he argues. “OTT means you can assess the entire world. Do we have an identity of our own to compete?” he says, reckoning that the Kannada ‘parallel cinema’ movement of the ‘80s has faded away. “We did not develop a strong arthouse cinema culture here, like they did in Kerala. So people watching good Kannada films like ‘Shivamma’ and ‘Pedro’ are few,” he says.