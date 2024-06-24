Are they dating? Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Krishnan's viral pic fuels speculation

Trisha Krishnan and Joseph Vijay are one of the most celebrated actors in Tamil cinema. Together the duo has given several blockbusters and proved their mettle in acting by delivering many superhit movies.
Trisha Krishnan has stirred a storm with her ‘late-birthday’ post for her Leo co-actor on his 50th birthday. Her birthday wish for Vijay has taken over social media, with netizens eagerly decoding every detail of the birthday wish that has sparked their dating rumours.
The birthday wish in question, posted by Trisha, was filled with warmth and subtle hints, leading netizens to speculate that there's more to their relationship than meets the eye.
Netizens pointed out that the choice of words and the song to the post that seem to confirm long-standing rumours of their romantic involvement.
If reports are to be believed, Trisha, who has had a long and illustrious career with several blockbuster hits, is dating Thalapathy Vijay and the couple have been together for quite a few years.
Trisha and Vijay have maintained a close friendship over the years, this recent development has everyone buzzing with excitement. If the rumours are true, this could be one of the most talked-about relationships in the industry.
On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay has completed the filming of his 68th film The Greatest of All Time, helmed by Venkat Prabhu and is awaiting its release. Trisha is busy with a nearly half-a-dozen South Indian movies.
Published 24 June 2024, 08:59 IST