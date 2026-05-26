<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay's</a> historic win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 have been the talk of the town.</p><p>From actors praising Vijay to his co-stars recalling the time spent with him, Vijay has been making headlines for more than one reason.</p><p>Now, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arjun-sarja">Arjun Sarja</a>, who is Vijay's <em>Leo</em> co-star has revealed how the actor-turned-politician felt after sitting on the CM's chair for the first time.</p><p>Arjun was recently in Hyderabad to promote his upcoming Tamil-Telugu film <em>Blast Zone.</em></p><p>During a media interaction, he revealed that Vijay has seen all the memes related to <em>Mudhalvan.</em></p>.'They won using cutouts': Pawan Kalyan on being 'jealous' of CM Vijay's iconic political win.<p>Mudhalvan (translated to leader) is a 1999's Tamil political action film starring Arjun Sarja.</p><p>An interesting connection between <em>Mudhalvan</em>, Vijay and Arjun is that the hit film was first offered to Vijay by the director Shankar.</p><p>However, Vijay, who was in 20s back then, had rejected the film. And then the role went to Arjun.</p><p>Soon after Vijay became the CM of Tamil Nadu, several memes flooded the internet.</p>.Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar predicts Ram Charan will win National Award for 'Peddi'.<p>When Arjun was asked about it, he said that he had recently met Vijay and the CM has seen all those memes. He also revealed what Vijay felt after sitting on the CM's seat.</p><p>"I met him recently when he became the CM. He told me he saw memes. When he first saw the CM seat, he said he remembered my Oke Okkadu/Mudhalvan movie. And I’m very proud that someone from the film industry, an actor, someone we worked with, is a chief minister today. It’s such a big achievement to become the chief minister for the first time he contested."</p>.<p>Recently, Arjun has also posted pictures with Vijay from their meeting last week.</p><p>Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "With our dearest Mudhalvan, C Joseph Vijay Avl. Wishing him strength, good health and guidance as he continues to shoulder great responsibility with grace."</p><p>Arjun and Vijay played brothers in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2023 hit <em>Leo. </em></p><p>The film also featured Trisha and Sanjay Dutt, among others.</p>