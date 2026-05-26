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Arjun Sarja reveals how 'Mudhalvan' Vijay felt after sitting on CM's chair for the first time

Vijay was first offered the 1999 Tamil hit movie 'Mudhalvan'. However, he had rejected it. Later, Arjun Sarja helmed the project.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:51 IST
Entertainment NewsVijayTrendingArjun SarjaMudhalvanJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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